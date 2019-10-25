|
|
Wilma Jean Coker Powers Charleston - Wilma Jean Coker Powers, 88, of Charleston, South Carolina, wife of Reverend Jesse J. Powers entered into eternal rest Thursday, October 24, 2019. The family will receive friends Sunday, October 27, 2019 in J. Henry Stuhr Inc., West Ashley Chapel, 3360 Glenn McConnell Parkway from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Her Funeral Service will be held Monday, October 28, 2019 in First Baptist Church of Johns Island, 3483 Maybank Hwy. at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow in Live Oak Memorial Gardens. Wilma was born February 8, 1931 in Prattville, Alabama, daughter of the late George Iverson Coker and Ellie Mae Sides Coker. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Johns Island and was a former bookkeeper with the Charleston Housing Authority. Wilma was a faithful wife and an integral part of her husband's pastoral and evangelical work over the years. To her family, she was the strength when they were weak, the joy when they were sad, the calm when in a storm, the comfort when needed most. She is survived by her husband, Reverend Jesse J. Powers of Charleston, SC; daughter, Patricia Powers Northey of Charleston, SC; granddaughter, Stephani Flagler Peterson (Mark) of Charleston, SC; five grandsons, Steven Flagler, Jr. of Charleston, SC, Matthew Powers Flagler (Patricia) of Bangkok, Thailand, Shannon Epps (Corri) of Greeenville, SC, Todd Epps (Suellen) of Huntsville, AL and Scott Northey of Charleston, SC; seven great-grandchildren; son-in-law, Steven Flagler, Sr., (Gail); two sisters, Kitty Rowe of Summerville, SC and Sandra Campanelli (Tony) of Melbourne, FL; brother, Michael I. Coker (Diana) of Moncks Corner, SC. She was preceded in death by her two daughters, Deborah Powers Flagler and Carol Powers Epps. Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to First Baptist Church of Johns Island, 3483 Maybank Hwy., Johns Island, SC, 29455. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Oct. 26, 2019
