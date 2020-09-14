Wilma K. Brice Hanahan - Wilma K. Brice, 79, of Hanahan, SC, passed away September 11, 2020 surrounded by family. She was born on February 9, 1941 to the late Lester and Selena Burr in Darlington, SC. She is survived by her two children, Lena Curry and Bubba Harris (Susan) and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband Dave, son Chris, and daughter Velvet. Wilma was a woman who loved to be surrounded by family and friends. She found no greater joy than sitting and watching a ballgame next to those close to her. Wilma found her personal savior later in life and clinged to his grace and love for her. In her last few days, she expressed her excitement for going home to see Jesus and the family that she had lost. The bleachers in heaven just received a loyal fan. A Visitation will be held on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at 2:00 pm at Carolina Memorial Funerals & Cremation, 7113 Rivers Ave., North Charleston, SC 29406. A Funeral Service will follow in the Chapel at Carolina Memorial, followed by the interment at Carolina Memorial Gardens. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/
