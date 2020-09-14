1/
Wilma K. Brice
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Wilma's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Wilma K. Brice Hanahan - Wilma K. Brice, 79, of Hanahan, SC, passed away September 11, 2020 surrounded by family. She was born on February 9, 1941 to the late Lester and Selena Burr in Darlington, SC. She is survived by her two children, Lena Curry and Bubba Harris (Susan) and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband Dave, son Chris, and daughter Velvet. Wilma was a woman who loved to be surrounded by family and friends. She found no greater joy than sitting and watching a ballgame next to those close to her. Wilma found her personal savior later in life and clinged to his grace and love for her. In her last few days, she expressed her excitement for going home to see Jesus and the family that she had lost. The bleachers in heaven just received a loyal fan. A Visitation will be held on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at 2:00 pm at Carolina Memorial Funerals & Cremation, 7113 Rivers Ave., North Charleston, SC 29406. A Funeral Service will follow in the Chapel at Carolina Memorial, followed by the interment at Carolina Memorial Gardens. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Sep. 14 to Sep. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Carolina Memorial Gardens
7113 RIVERS AVE
North Charleston, SC 29406
8435532228
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Carolina Memorial Gardens

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved