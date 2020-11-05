Wilson Ott Moncks Corner - Wilson Melvin Ott, 79, beloved husband of Doris Killian Ott for 57years, passed away November 4, 2020. Melvin was born in Branchville, SC on July 31, 1941, the son of the late Woodrow Wilson and Marie Ott. He served in the US Navy and was employed by the Charleston Army Depot and retired from the Charleston Naval Shipyard in 1995. He was a member of the First Baptist Church of Goose Creek, East Cooper Outboard Motor Club, and a lifetime member of the VFW. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, flounder gigging, camping with his family and friends, traveling the United States and Canada in his retirement, and having BBQs and Fish Fries for his family and friends. In addition to his wife, he is survived by three sons, Kenneth Ott (Connie), Kevin Ott (Peggy), and Keith Ott (Caroline) four grandchildren, Shauna Ott Lizzi, Kalyn Ott Barr (Bobby), Dylon Ott (Izzy), and Nathan Ott. He is predeceased by his parents Woodrow Wilson and Marie Ott, and his sister, Ann Ott Schinnagel. The family will receive friends from 12 to 1pm on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at First Baptist Church of Goose Creek, SC, with a service to follow there at the church. Burial will follow in Branchville, SC. In lieu of flowers please make donations to the First Baptist Church of Goose Creek Restoration Fund, 141 St James Ave, Goose Creek, SC 29445 Arrangements have been entrusted to McAlister-Smith Funeral and Cremation, 869 St James Ave, Goose Creek, SC 29445. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/
charleston