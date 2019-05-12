Wilson "Gene" Rhoad Charleston - Wilson Eugene "Gene" Rhoad, 78, of Charleston, South Carolina, husband of Brenda Stevens Rhoad entered into eternal rest Saturday, May 11, 2019. All services will be private. Arrangements by J. HENRY STUHR INC., WEST ASHLEY CHAPEL. He died after a long battle with Parkinson's disease surrounded by his wife and youngest son at home under the compassionate care of Crescent Hospice. Gene was born April 26, 1941 in Bamberg, South Carolina, eldest son of the late George Richard Rhoad and Evelyn Steedly Rhoad. He attended Chicora High School and Trident Technical College (Palmer Campus). Gene served as reservist in the USMC and was a former Mason. Gene worked for over thirty years with Sears, retiring as a Contract Sales Account Manager. He enjoyed gardening, reading mystery novels and staying abreast of current events. He was a skilled carpenter and a devoted husband and father with a quick-witted sense of humor. He is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Brenda Rhoad of Charleston, SC; two sons, Rocky Rhoad of Rio Rancho, NM and Shawn Rhoad (Rick) of Charleston, SC; brother, Tim Rhoad of Moncks Corner, SC; two grandsons, Brooks Grooms (Tina) and Trey Weathers (Basak), all of Charleston, SC; one granddaughter, Lauren Weathers of Austin, TX; three great-grandchildren, Stephanie Grooms, Brooke and Robby Martin, all of Charleston, SC. Gene was predeceased by his daughter, Debbie Rhoad Weathers, two younger brothers, Glenn Rhoad and Ricky Rhoad. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Gene's name may be made to Pet Helpers of Charleston, 1447 Folly Road,Charleston, SC, 29412. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston Published in Charleston Post & Courier on May 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary