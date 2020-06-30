Wilton H. Seyle Ravenel, SC - Wilton "Wimpy" H. Seyle, 74, of Ravenel, South Carolina, husband of Annette Johannes-Seyle entered into eternal rest Saturday, June 27, 2020, with his loving wife, Annie, and son, Greg, by his side. Wilton was born on September 3, 1945, in Charleston, South Carolina, a son of the late Harold Seyle and the late Gladys Goodson Seyle. Wimpy was a Letter Carrier for the United States Postal Service for 16 years. Besides his wife, Wimpy is survived by his son, Gregory Ryan Seyle; sister, Gwen and his two nieces, Kim and Wendy; cousins, Larry Oliver (Shirley), Tony Oliver (Jill) and Chrissy Durant (Soc). Wimpy has two other sons, Daniel and Ricky. He will forever be remembered by his countless friends and relatives. Wimpy was a Sergeant in the United States Marine Corps and served in Vietnam. He is survived by his fellow Marine Corps brothers, Alton Self and Stephen Nelson. Wimpy was a member of the SCV Camp #4. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. He will be laid to rest in the Beaufort National Cemetery with Marine honors. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Arrangements by J Henry Stuhr Inc., West Ashley Chapel, 3360 Glenn McConnell Parkway, Charleston, SC 29414. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Jun. 30 to Jul. 1, 2020.