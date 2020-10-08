Wincey Proctor Busch Summerville - Wincey Proctor Busch, 90, of Summerville, SC, passed away Wednesday, October 7, 2020. Funeral Services will be held Saturday afternoon, October 10, 2020 at Scots Kirk Presbyterian Church, 1435 Old Trolley Road, Summerville, SC 29485 at 3 o'clock. Burial will follow at Bethany Cemetery in Charleston. The visitation will be held at the church from 2 o'clock until time of service. Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to the charity of your choice
in honor of Wincey. Wincey was born on January 14, 1930 in St. George, SC, a daughter of Edward V. Proctor and Corrie Hilton Proctor. She was a retired administrator for the State of South Carolina. She loved reading her bible, working with teenagers and enjoyed her YAH group and she loved being with her family. She is survived by her daughter, Sharon Busch Gritten of Summerville; 10 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; 4 great- great-grandchildren; 1 niece and 2 nephews. Wincey is predeceased by her parents, Edward and Corrie Proctor; her children's father, George Powell Busch; her son, George Powell Busch, Jr; her daughter, Gail Elaine Busch Scott; 4 brothers, Allen, Dan, Jerome and Malcom Proctor; 2 sisters, Janie Sue Stern, Claire Crosby; 1 niece and 5 nephews. Arrangements by PARKS FUNERAL HOME, 130 West 1st North Street, Summerville, SC 29483. www.parksfuneralhome.com
