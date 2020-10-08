1/
Wincey Proctor Busch
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Wincey's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Wincey Proctor Busch Summerville - Wincey Proctor Busch, 90, of Summerville, SC, passed away Wednesday, October 7, 2020. Funeral Services will be held Saturday afternoon, October 10, 2020 at Scots Kirk Presbyterian Church, 1435 Old Trolley Road, Summerville, SC 29485 at 3 o'clock. Burial will follow at Bethany Cemetery in Charleston. The visitation will be held at the church from 2 o'clock until time of service. Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to the charity of your choice in honor of Wincey. Wincey was born on January 14, 1930 in St. George, SC, a daughter of Edward V. Proctor and Corrie Hilton Proctor. She was a retired administrator for the State of South Carolina. She loved reading her bible, working with teenagers and enjoyed her YAH group and she loved being with her family. She is survived by her daughter, Sharon Busch Gritten of Summerville; 10 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; 4 great- great-grandchildren; 1 niece and 2 nephews. Wincey is predeceased by her parents, Edward and Corrie Proctor; her children's father, George Powell Busch; her son, George Powell Busch, Jr; her daughter, Gail Elaine Busch Scott; 4 brothers, Allen, Dan, Jerome and Malcom Proctor; 2 sisters, Janie Sue Stern, Claire Crosby; 1 niece and 5 nephews. Arrangements by PARKS FUNERAL HOME, 130 West 1st North Street, Summerville, SC 29483. www.parksfuneralhome.com Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Parks Funeral Home
130 W. 1st North St.
Summerville, SC 29483
843-873-3440
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Parks Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved