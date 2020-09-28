Winifred "Winnie" Ham Goose Creek - Winifred "Winnie" H. Ham, 68, of Goose Creek, wife to Earl Larry Ham, entered into eternal rest on September 27, 2020. She leaves behind a loving family. Born on March 5, 1952 in Dunoon, Scotland. Winnie was a daughter of the late Hector McDonald and Catherine McDonald. Winnie was predeceased by a sister Catherine McDonald Jackson and brother David McDonald. Winnie loved arts and crafts and shopping. She enjoyed going on cruises with Larry all over the Caribbean. Spending time with her grands and great-grandson was the highlight of her days. In addition to her husband Larry, Winnie is survived by three sons; Timothy (Donna) Ham, Kevin (Jennifer) Ham and Scott Ham all of Goose Creek, SC. Grandchildren; Dustin, Sabrina, Zackary, Tiffany, Chloe, Caden, Charlotte Ham, great- grandson Mason. One living sister, Christine (Dennis) Gilbert of Port Charlotte, FL, Brothers Hector McDonald of Dunoon, Scotland, and Campbell McDonald of Linlithgow, Scotland. An adopted daughter Rona Jackson Schott and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. There will be a celebration of life at the family home this Saturday, October 3rd, 2020 from 12 noon until 3 pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Winnie`s memory may be sent to the American Diabetes Association
or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
. Expressions of sympathy may be viewed or submitted online at https://www.mcalister-smith.com/
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to McALISTER-SMITH FUNERAL & CREMATION, Goose Creek, 869 St. James Ave., Goose Creek, SC 29445, (843) 553-1511.
