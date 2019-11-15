In Loving Memory Of WINKIE WITT CAMMER Feb. 23, 1927 ~ Nov. 16, 2004 If we could have a lifetime wish A dream that would come true, We would pray to God with all our hearts for yesterday and you. A thousand words can't bring you back we know because we've tried, And neither will a million tears, Because we too have cried. You left behind broken hearts and happy memories too, but we never wanted memories, we only wanted you. Our hearts still ache with sadness And secret tears still flow, For what it meant to lose you, No one will ever know. Sadly missed by your loving family, Dorie, Winkie, Lance, Grandchildren, Chris, Jerry (Michelle), Lane (Susan) and Tyler (Ryanne), Great-Grandsons, Kyle, Wyatt and Quin.



