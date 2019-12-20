Home

Winnie Lee Parks

Winnie Lee Parks Obituary
Winnie Lee Parks N. CHARLESTON -Winnie Lee Parks, born 10/22/1949 (10 Mile Hill) Naval Base, North Charleston, S.C., left this life on 12/17/2019 in Charleston, S.C. She was daughter of Whiley Jeffcoat and Ruby Barns. She is survived by her husband Fields Luther Parks III (Parks Auto Parts Inc.), Tommy Stallings (Brother), Jeff Jeffcoat (Brother) and (Nephew) Sam (Angel). She is preceded in death by Dixie Jeffocat (Sister) and Terry Jeffcoat (Brother). Funeral arrangements by Simplicity, Monday, December 23, 2019 at Christ St. Paul Church. Visitation 12pm - 1pm with a 1 pm service, burial to follow at Christ St. Paul Cemetery., 4981 Chapel Rd. Hollywood, SC, 29449. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Dec. 21 to Dec. 22, 2019
