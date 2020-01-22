Home

Rivers Funeral Home - Goose Creek
421 Redbank Rd
Goose Creek, SC 29445
(843) 824-9990
Deacon Woodrow Beauford Harley

Deacon Woodrow Beauford Harley Obituary
Deacon Woodrow Beauford Harley LADSON - Deacon Woodrow Beauford Harley, 82, of Ladson, SC died Monday. His Homegoing services will be held on Friday, January 24, 2020, 12:00pm at Faith House of Prayer,1910 Westside St, Summerville, SC 29483. Viewing will be an hour prior to the service ONLY, from 11-12pm on Friday at the church. Arrangements are entrusted to THE MINISTRY OF RIVERS FUNERAL HOME, 421 Redbank Road, Goose Creek, SC 29445. Phone # 843-824-9990. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting our website www.riversfh.com. His burial will be in Cherry Hill Cemetery, Ladson, SC. He leaves to cherish his memories his nieces Althea Wigfall (Henry), Rachel Ross, Betty Harley Hardwick (John); nephew Michael Ross (Cynthia); other nieces,nephews,family and friends. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Jan. 23, 2020
