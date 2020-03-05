|
Woodrow Scipio N. Charleston - The relatives and friends of Mr. Woodrow Scipio are invited to attend his Celebration of Life Service 1:00 PM, Saturday, March 7, 2020 at Jerusalem Baptist Church, 3317 Meeting Street Road, North Charleston, SC. Interment - Jerusalem Baptist Church Cemetery, North Charleston, SC. A public viewing will be held Friday, March 6, 2020 from 4:00 PM-6:00 PM at the mortuary. Mr. Scipio is survived by his wife, Ethel Pendergrass-Scipio; son, Carlos Scipio, Sr. (Courtney); granddaughters, Tierra Simmons and Cambria Scipio; grandson, Carlos Scipio, Jr.; sisters, Eva Mae Evans, Blessie Wilson, Bessie Scipio-Newell (John), Ann Scipio and Lisa Scipio-Kelley (Norman); brothers, Reverend Larry Scipio and Roosevelt Scipio; sisters-in-law, Alberta P. Pressley (Clarence) and Minnie Jane Dubose; brothers-in-law, Hartwell Pendergrass (Hattie), Abraham Pendergrass (Frances) and Deacon Joseph Wilson (Mary); special nieces, Ashlee Boykin and Sherika Pressley; and a host of other relatives and friends. Expressions of love may be sent to the family at www.MurraysMortuary.com. Professional Services entrusted to MURRAY'S MORTUARY, 4060 RIVERS AVENUE, NORTH CHARLESTON, SC 843-744-5488. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Mar. 6, 2020