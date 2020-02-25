Charleston Post & Courier Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Parks Funeral Home
130 W. 1st North St.
Summerville, SC 29483
843-873-3440
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
3:00 PM
Summerville Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Wyman Hutto
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Wyman Hutto


1935 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Wyman Hutto Obituary
Wyman Hutto Hanahan - Wyman Hutto, 84, widower of Mae Hutto, of Summerville, entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, February 25, 2020. The relatives and friends of Mr. Wyman Hutto are invited to attend his Funeral Service at 3 o'clock, Friday, February 28, 2020, at the graveside, at Summerville Cemetery. Wyman was born in Bamberg, South Carolina on April 17, 1935. He was the son of Bennie and Laura Bell Hutto. Wyman enjoyed fishing, sitting on the front porch, traveling and trying new restaurants, especially seafood and home cooking. He also loved tinkering with small engines. Wyman is survived by his daughters, Deloris Roush of Hanahan, Wanda Pierce (Thomas) of Ravenel and Linda Turner (Rowland) of Summerville; sister-in-law, Lois Hutto; his niece, Regina Anderson (Joseph); his nephew, Bennie Hutto (Belinda) and his five grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, Bennie and Laura Bell, his wife, Mae Hutto, his sister, Louise Frasier and his brother, Raymond Hutto. Arrangements by PARKS FUNERAL HOME, 130 West 1st North Street, Summerville, SC 29483. www.parksfuneralhome.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Feb. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Wyman's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Parks Funeral Home
Download Now