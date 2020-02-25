|
Wyman Hutto Hanahan - Wyman Hutto, 84, widower of Mae Hutto, of Summerville, entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, February 25, 2020. The relatives and friends of Mr. Wyman Hutto are invited to attend his Funeral Service at 3 o'clock, Friday, February 28, 2020, at the graveside, at Summerville Cemetery. Wyman was born in Bamberg, South Carolina on April 17, 1935. He was the son of Bennie and Laura Bell Hutto. Wyman enjoyed fishing, sitting on the front porch, traveling and trying new restaurants, especially seafood and home cooking. He also loved tinkering with small engines. Wyman is survived by his daughters, Deloris Roush of Hanahan, Wanda Pierce (Thomas) of Ravenel and Linda Turner (Rowland) of Summerville; sister-in-law, Lois Hutto; his niece, Regina Anderson (Joseph); his nephew, Bennie Hutto (Belinda) and his five grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, Bennie and Laura Bell, his wife, Mae Hutto, his sister, Louise Frasier and his brother, Raymond Hutto. Arrangements by PARKS FUNERAL HOME, 130 West 1st North Street, Summerville, SC 29483. www.parksfuneralhome.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Feb. 26, 2020