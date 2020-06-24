Wyman Jean Woods, Sr. Johns Island - Wyman Jean Woods, Sr., 95, of Johns Island, SC, husband of the late Jacqueline Marguerite Tidmore Woods, entered into eternal rest Monday, June 22, 2020. Jean was born August 29, 1924 in Ridgeland, SC, a son of Wyman Woods and Belle Smith Woods. He was a Production Superintendent at Charleston Naval Shipyard for over 35 years. He was also a member of Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He is survived by his two sons, Wyman Jean Woods, Jr., (LaDawn) of Moncks Corner, SC, and Michael Lee Woods of Charleston, SC; eight grandchildren, Wendy Thomas, Michael Lee Woods, Jr., Gerald Vance Woods, Amber Marie Woods, Benjamin Jacob Woods, Bryan Darrell Woods, Jason Shane Woods, Natalie Dawn Breeden. A private funeral service will be held on Saturday, June 27, 2020 in J. Henry Stuhr Inc., West Ashley Chapel. Interment will follow in the Live Oak Memorial Gardens Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1519 Sam Rittenberg Blvd, Charleston, SC 29407. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. West Ashley Chapel, 3360 Glenn McConnell Parkway, Charleston, SC 29414. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Jun. 24 to Jun. 25, 2020.