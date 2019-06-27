|
Captain Wynn Allen Harding (USN, Ret.) Mt. Pleasant - The relatives and friends of Captain Wynn Allen Harding, US Navy (Ret.) are invited to attend his funeral mass on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at St. Benedict Catholic Church, 950 Darrell Creek Trail, Mt Pleasant 29466 at 11:00 a.m. Interment with military honors will be held at a later date in California. Arrangements by J. HENRY STUHR, INC. MOUNT PLEASANT CHAPEL. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Catholic Charities, 1662 Ingram Road, Charleston, SC, 29407 www.charitiessc.org or Fisher House Foundation, 12300 Twinbrook Pkwy, Suite 410 Rockville, MD 20852, www.fisherhouse.org. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on June 28, 2019