Xena Manigault Hollywood, SC - Ms. Xena G. Manigault, 43, of Hollywood entered into eternal Tuesday, July 16, 2019. The relatives and friends of Ms. Manigault are invited to attend her funeral service 11:00 AM Wednesday, July 24, 2019, at Dorothy's Hollywood Chapel. Interment will follow at Hillsboro Brown Cemetery. Visitation for Ms. Manigault is Tuesday 6:00-8:00 pm at the chapel. She is survived by her mother, Mrs. Earthlee Theresa Manigault; son, Apostle Lamar T. Moultrie; sisters and brothers, Theresa Ann Manigault, Lottie M. Green, Jerry Lee Manigault, Kenneth L. Pinckney, and Willie Lee Manigault; aunts, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Condolences may sent to the family at www.dorothyshff.com. Arrangements are entrusted to DOROTHY'S HOLLYWOOD CHAPEL (843) 889-6485. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on July 23, 2019