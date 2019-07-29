Yolanda A. Bunte MT. PLEASANT - Yolanda Bunte, 89, of Mt. Pleasant, SC, widow of William Bunte, entered into eternal rest Saturday, July 27, 2019. A memorial service will be held on Friday August 2, 2019, at 11 am at St. Benedict Catholic Church, 950 Darrell Creek Trail, Mt. Pleasant, SC 29464. Burial will take place at Holy Cross Cemetery at a later date. Yolanda was born June 27, 1930, in Lackawanna, NY, daughter of the late Frank and Aniela Niedziela. She was affectionately known as Grandma Yo and was devoted to her family and friends. She found great pleasure in making and gifting chocolates for Christmas and Easter and crocheting shawls for acquaintances in need of prayer. While living in South Carolina, she proudly served as Queen Bee over the southern chapter of the Polish Mafia Sisterhood. She is survived by her children, Cynthia (Howard) Manges, Denise (Mike) Bisnett and Bruce (Marji) Bunte; six grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; a sister, Lucia; many nieces and nephews; and, 2 special adopted grandchildren, Julia and Paxton. Memorials may be made to the -Lowcountry, 887 Johnnie Dodds Blvd., Mt. Pleasant, SC. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on July 30, 2019