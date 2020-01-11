Charleston Post & Courier Obituaries
Walker's Mortuary Chapel Of Peace
3407 Old Pond Rd
Johns Island, SC 29455
(843) 559-0341
Wake
Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Walker's Mortuary Chapel Of Peace
3407 Old Pond Rd
Johns Island, SC 29455
View Map
Celebration of Life
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
11:00 AM
Wesley United Methodist Church
2718 River Road
Johns Island, SC
View Map
Yvette Marie Williams Johns Island, SC - The relatives and friends of the late Ms. Yvette Marie Williams are all invited to attend her Celebration of Life Service, 11 AM, Monday, January 13, 2020 at Wesley United Methodist Church, 2718 River Road, Johns Island, SC. Interment: St James AME Church Cemetery. Ms. Williams will lie in state from 10 AM until the hour of service. A Wake Service will be held at Walker's Chapel Sunday, January 12, 2020 from 6 PM to 8 PM. Final arrangements entrusted to the care of WALKER'S MORTUARY "CHAPEL OF PEACE," 3407 Old Pond Road, Johns Island, SC, Phone: (843) 559-0341, FAX: (843) 559-3415. www.walkersmortuary.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Jan. 12, 2020
