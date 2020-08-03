Yvette W. Singleton Charleston - Entered into eternal rest on Sunday, August 2, 2020, Mrs. Yvette W. Singleton. Residence: Charleston, SC. Mrs. Singleton is the wife of Mr. Kenneth Singleton; the mother of Keonne Wade and Kenndelle Singleton, Sr.; the grandmother of Kenndelle Singleton, Jr.; and the sister of Mrs. Linette E. Nesbitt (Thomas), Mr. Ricky G. Wade (Dorthea) and Mrs. Donna D. Kershaw (Elijah). Mrs. Singleton was 61 years old and a social worker. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.wmsmithmcnealfuneralhome.com
