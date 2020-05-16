Rev. Yvonne Brown Columbia SC - Reverend Yvonne Brown entered into eternal rest on Monday, May 11, 2020 at the Pruitt Healthcare Center of Columbia, South Carolina. Reverend Yvonne Brown is the beloved mother of Saundra Fleming-Herbert (Khalil) of North East Columbia, SC, Chester L. Fleming (Velma) of Summerville, SC, Anthony A. Fleming (Rhonda) of Fredericksburg, VA, Daryl Flemming of Sumter, SC and Delbert (Chasity) Fleming of Charleston, SC; the loving sister of, Allie Fair Standford (Quincy) of Westampton, NJ, Leola Harris of Houston, TX, and Vivian McNeil (Henry) of Summerville, SC, and Curtis Brown, Charleston, SC. Celebration of Life Services will be held on Today at 12 Noon in the Leroy W. Hilton Chapel. Interment will take place in the Sunset Memorial Gardens, North Charleston, South Carolina. Services have been entrusted to The Low Country Mortuary 1852 E. Montague Avenue North Charleston, South Carolina. Telephone: (843)554-2117. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from May 16 to May 17, 2020.