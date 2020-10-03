1/
Yvonne Harris
1932 - 2020
Yvonne Harris N. Charleston - Yvonne D. Harris, 87, of North Charleston, SC, a retired Civil Servant and wife of the late Arthur G. Harris, Sr., was called home on Friday, October 2, 2020. Yvonne was born in Danbury, CT on November 6, 1932 to the late Aaron D. Davis and Ruth Palmer Davis. Yvonne never met a stranger and was a second mom to many. She was a faithful member of Lutheran Church of The Redeemer. Yvonne was very proud of her children and grandchildren and loved her family with great devotion. Surviving are daughters, Dianne Jenkins (Steve), Kathy Beauregard and Nancy Hutchison (Tom); sons, Arthur G. Harris, Jr. (Karen) and Michael Harris (Sandra); grandchildren, Kristie Morris, Ashley Riccio, Darien J. Coots, Amanda Jenkins, Allyson Harris, Jenna Beauregard, Matthew Harris, Joseph Canady, Dave Hughes and Madison Beauregard and numerous great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents and loving husband of 44 years, A.G., Yvonne was preceded in death by granddaughter, Beth Wood A private family funeral service will be held at Lutheran Church of Redeemer located at 714 Riverdale Drive, Charleston, SC 29407. Interment will follow at Carolina Memorial Park located at 7113 Rivers Avenue, North Charleston, 29406. 843-797-2222. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Lutheran Church of The Redeemer. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared and viewed at www.carolinamemorial.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston


Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Oct. 3 to Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Carolina Funeral Home
7113 RIVERS AVE
North Charleston, SC 29406
8437972222
