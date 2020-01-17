|
|
Yvonne Kassis Shahid CHARLESTON - Yvonne Kassis Shahid entered peacefully into eternal glory after a brief illness surrounded by her loving family on Tuesday, January 14, 2020. Yvonne was born on September 5, 1925 in Zahle, Lebanon. She immigrated to the United States in 1948 after marrying her husband Michel. Yvonne spent her life dedicated to her husband and family as a stay at home mom. She was considerably skillful and talented in many areas including cooking and baking delicious Lebanese foods, playing bridge at an expert level and for remarkable hospitality which made those who met her feel instantly welcomed and loved. Everyone was treated warmly whether they were family, friends, neighbors or those who met her briefly. Her deep love for, and faith in, the Lord touched many lives and hearts. She held true to her faith until the end, having run the race set before her. She will always be remembered for her great joy and enthusiasm in everything she did. She was exceedingly generous and truly enjoyed serving others. Yvonne is predeceased by her husband Michel. She is survived by her four children, Lori Kase, Ron Shahid (Ann), Renee Craven (Tom) and Gary Shahid (Stephanie) and 11 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren, who love her dearly. She is also survived by her brother Dr. Raymond Kassis (Becky) and her sister Renee Kadlecik. and a large extended family who will always cherish her which includes in-laws, nieces, nephews and others. She is predeceased by one sister (Rose), and two brothers (John and Fred). The relatives and friends of Yvonne are invited to attend a funeral mass on Monday, January 20, 11:00am at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 1695 Raoul Wallenberg Blvd., Charleston. A Rosary service (no visitation) will be held on Sunday, January 19, 7:00pm at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 1695 Raoul Wallenberg Blvd., Charleston. In Lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be sent to: Roper Hospice, 1483 Tobias Gadson Blvd., Suite 109-B, Charleston, SC 29407. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Jan. 18, 2020