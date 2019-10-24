Yvonne Mitchell

Yvonne Mitchell Suffolk, VA - Ms. Yvonne Mitchell entered into eternal rest in Suffolk, VA on Oct 18, 2019. The relatives and friends, those of her mother, Ms Helen Mitchell, children; Collette Allen, Mekiel Mitchell, Michelle Greene, Michael Cunningham and Thomas Harley, her siblings; Isaac Mitchell, Jerome Mitchell and Bernard Mitchell, other relatives and friends are invited to attend her funeral services on Sat, Oct 26, 2019, 1:00 PM at Oak Grove Baptist, 5885 Rivers Avenue, N. Chas, SC, Rev. Dr. Timothy R. Simmons, Pastor. Yvonne will repose this evening in the funeral home chapel from 6:00 - 8:00 PM. She will be laid to rest in Johnson Cemetery, Stall Rd, N. Chas, SC. Arrangements by NORTH AREA FUNERAL HOME, 4748 Gaynor Ave, N. Chas, SC, phone 843 744-7511. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Oct. 25, 2019
