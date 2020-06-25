Yvonne Rhonda Snype Charleston - Yvonne Rhonda Snype, of Charleston, SC, entered into eternal rest Saturday, June 20, 2020. Yvonne was born June 26, 1949 in Charleston, South Carolina. She was the second of three children born to the union of Julius Nathaniel Snype and Pearl Lillian Mack Snype, both of whom preceded her in death. She was affectionately known by her family as "Ronnie". She was educated in the public schools of Charleston and graduated from Burke High School. She pursued her undergraduate studies at Winthrop College in Rock Hill. SC. She graduated in 1970 with a degree in education. She matriculated at the Citadel's graduate education program from where she received her Master of Education (M.Ed) with a specialization in learning disabilities. Yvonne loved teaching and taught special education students at Burke High school for 25+ years, until her health failed and she retired on disability. She was devoted to and extremely proud of her career as an educator. She loved her students. She was a gifted vocalist and participated in the Charleston Symphony Chorus for several years, as well as singing for special private programs/occasions in the Charleston community. She was a member of All Saints Lutheran Church in Mt. Pleasant. Until her health failed, she was an active participant in the music ministry at All Saints Lutheran Church, beginning as the handbell choir director. She later became a member of the choir ministering through music for Sunday morning worship services & worked with the children's choir. She joined the All Saints church April 4, 1993. One of the highlights of her Christian journey was her participation in Via de Christo. She recounted with joy the impact of that experience in her life. She was a member of Poinsettia chapter #129 of the Order of the Eastern Stars. For a time, she also was a member of the Red Hatters Society chapter in North Charleston. She was a member of the Ladies of Charm Social Club. Most of her community engagements were curtailed as her health deteriorated. A talented seamstress, Yvonne made specialty items, personalized for family and friends. She had a sense of style and was an avid online shopper. She leaves to cherish her memory two siblings, Theron M. Snype (Patty) and Rev. Carol Snype Crawford, six nieces and nephews & their spouses, ten grand-nieces & nephews, & one great-grandnephew, Vernita Gray, her trusted & devoted caretaker, special friends, Althea Hall White, Pat Stribling, Carolyn W. Bishop, Kathy & Jim Owens, Cheryl & Rick Paul, her other All Saints faith community family, and a host of other relatives and friends. We thank God for allowing her to be a part of our lives. We will miss her, but take comfort in knowing that she rests safe in the arms of Jesus. The relatives of Yvonne Rhonda Snype will be celebrating her life at a private graveside service on Saturday, June 27, 2020 at 10:00 AM. There will be a public walk through Friday, June 26, 2020 at the William M. Smith Memorial Chapel. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.wmsmithmcnealfuneralhome.com. Arrangements made by W.M Smith-McNeal Funeral Home, Inc., 2 Radcliffe St., Charleston, SC 29403 (843 722-3676 or 1-800-924-5659. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Jun. 25 to Jun. 26, 2020.