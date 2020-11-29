Yvonne Rogers James Island - The family of Ms. Yvonne C. Rogers announces her celebration of life graveside services, which will be held on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 11:00 AM at St. James Bethel AME Church Cemetery, 5305 Maybank Hwy, Wadmalaw Island, SC. Ms. Rogers was preceded in death by her parents, Mrs. Marguerite Middleton-Smalls and Mr. Joseph "Joe, Little Bubba, and King Pin" Chavis; her brothers, Mr. Robert "Spunky" Higgs, Mr. Arthur Chavis and Mr. Simon Chavis all of Charleston, SC. She is survived by her brothers, Mr. Donald Higgs (Jean) of Queens, NY, Mr. Jefferey "Eddings" Middleton, and Mr. Henry Middleton (Theresa), of Charleston, SC; and a host of other relatives and friends. Viewing for Ms. Rogers will be held on Monday, November 30, 2020 from 5:00-7:00PM at Dickerson Mortuary, LLC. and on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 from 10:00AM until the hour of service at St. James Bethel AME Church. Condolences may be sent to the family at dickersonmortuary.net
. Yvonne is resting peacefully in the care and comfort of DICKERSON MORTUARY, LLC "Where Service Is The Key" 4700 Rivers Ave. N. Charleston, SC 29405. Phone (843) 718-0144. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/
charleston