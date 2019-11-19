|
|
Yvonne Tuinatu Brown Ladson - Yvonne Tuinatu Brown, 65, of Ladson, wife of Douglas Brown, passed away on Monday, November 18, 2019 at Summerville Medical Center. Family and friends are invited to attend her visitation on Friday, November 22, 2019 from 2 o'clock to 4 o'clock at James A. Dyal Funeral Home. A funeral service will begin at 4 o'clock. Burial will be private. Flowers will be accepted. Yvonne was born on April 17, 1954 in Auckland, New Zealand, daughter of the late Fala Salaia and Colleen Rite Skipps-Patu. She enjoyed playing softball and played until she was 61 years old. Survivors in addition to her husband Douglas are: one daughter: Jaime Brown (Jason Brannen) of Summerville; one son: Mitch Brown (Morgan Myers) of N. Charleston; three grandchildren: Oliver Brown, Judsen Weeks and Penelope Arthur; and five siblings: Eliza Skipps (Marie) of Utah, Ethel Skipps (Popoalii) of Seattle, WA, Hazel Patu Vaivao of Seattle, WA, Marmer Patu of Seattle, WA, and Margie Patu of Seattle, WA. In addition to her parents she was predeceased by grandparents: Toatele and Laila Ah Mu Skipps. A memorial message may be written to the family by visiting our website at www.jamesadyal.com. ARRANGEMENTS BY JAMES A. DYAL FUNERAL HOME, 303 SOUTH MAIN STREET, SUMMERVILLE, SC 29483 (843)873-4040. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Nov. 20, 2019