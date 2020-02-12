|
|
Yvonne Williams N. CHARLESTON - Mrs. Yvonne Benbow Williams passed away on Feb 5, 2020. Her children, Navi Anderson (Richard) and Carrhonda Benbow, siblings, Bertha Ann Gadsden (James), Willie Mae Jenkins, Maurice, Doris and Michael Benbow (Shelia), a close friend, Juan Lopez, other relatives and friends are invited to attend her funeral services on Fri, Feb 14, 2020, 11:00 AM in the funeral home chapel. She will repose this evening in the funeral home chapel 6:00 - 8:00 PM. Arrangements by NORTH AREA FUNERAL HOME, 4784 Gaynor Ave, N. Chas, SC, phone 843 744-7511. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Feb. 13, 2020