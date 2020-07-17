Zachary Paul Fennessy GOOSE CREEK - Zachary Paul Fennessy entered into eternal rest on July 14, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Kristen Rogers, their young children, Ashlynn Nichole, Zachary Payton and Hannah Grace. Zack was born in Savannah, GA on March 13, 1992 and was the son of Richard Paul Fennessy, Jr. (Ricky) and Nancy Pauline Futch. Zack was a graduate of South East Bulloch High School and attended Ogeechee Technical College. He was loved by sisters, Jaime Fitzwater, Madison Murray and Savannah Fennell, brother, Mike Murray, aunts, Sherry Ragsdale (Tim), Linda Robertson (Kenneth), Dunzie Gabby, Becky Tipton, Jackie Bailey and Cindy Fennessy Allred (John), uncle, David Fennessy, grandparents, Marie Christman, Richard and Linda Fennessy and a host of other relatives and friends. Zack was proud to be employed by Jim's Towing as a driver and loved his job as well as those he worked with. Zack never met a stranger and his smile was contagious. He lived his life to the fullest and did everything he could to help those around him do that too. Zack was a man of strong faith with an immense love for his family, friends and country. He was an avid Georgia Bulldogs fan, car lover and a scuba diver who loved the ocean especially spending time with his family at the beach. Expressions of love may be sent to his family at www.lowcountryfuneral.com
. Memorials may be sent to the family in care of Jim's Towing, 914A College Park Rd, Summerville SC 29486 at 843-553-2244 or directly on the GoFundMe page in his name. An outdoor memorial service will be held on Wednesday, July 22 at 10am at Firefly Distillery, 4201 Spruill Avenue, N Charleston, SC 29405. Due to COVID-19 protocols, everyone is required to wear a face mask and practice social distancing. Professional services entrusted to Simplicity.
