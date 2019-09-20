In Loving Memory Of DEACON ZACKIES BROWN March 30, 1930 ~ Sept. 21, 2009 "Great Is Thy Faithfulness" As the Gates of Heaven opened I said "God I'm ready, let me in. My purpose here has been fulfilled and my Eternal life can begin. Great is Thy Faithful servant singing hymns of praise on high. I'm now a guardian angel watching over you, so wipe your weeping eyes." Sadly missed by wife, Dorothy, children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brothers, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law ,aunts, nieces, nephews, and a host of family & friends.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Sept. 21, 2019