Zanard Choice Redding, CA - The family of Mr. Zanard Earl Choice announces his celebration of life services which will be held on Thursday, June 20, 2019, 11:00AM at New Bethlehem Baptist Church, 1945 Liberia Rd., Wadmalaw Island, SC. Interment: Church Cemetery. Mr. Choice is survived by his daughter, Camira Brantley; his parents, Mr. Earl and Mrs. Rose Choice; his siblings, Mrs. Zenobia Washington (E'Jay) and Dr. Zanethia Barnett (Simon); and a host of other relatives and friends. Viewing for Mr. Choice will be on Wednesday, June 19, 2019, from 3:00PM-7:00PM at Dickerson Mortuary, LLC. and on Thursday, June 20, 2019, from 9:00AM until the time of service at New Bethlehem Baptist Church. In lieu of flowers, please send contributions to the memorial fund in honor of Zanard Choice for Camira Brantley's scholarship fund. Contributions can be sent to any Wells Fargo bank. Condolences maybe sent to the family at dickersonmortuary.net. Zanard is resting peacefully in the care and comfort of Dickerson Mortuary, LLC, "Where Service Is The Key", 4700 Rivers Ave., N. Charleston, SC 29405. Phone (843) 718-0144. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on June 19, 2019