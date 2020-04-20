|
Bishop Zedekiah L. Grady CHARLESTON - On Sunday, April 19, 2020 after viewing several sermons with family, Bishop Zedekiah L. Grady slipped quietly into eternal rest after a gallant eleven year Struggle with Parkinson's Disease. He is the husband of Mrs. Carrie E.R. Grady and father of (the late) Zedekiah L. Grady, II, Mrs. Felita Grady Hicks (Rev. Dr. George), Mrs. Constance Grady Woodberry (Kenneth, Esq.) and Rev. Carey A. Grady (India). Arrangements by Fielding Home for Funerals, 122 Logan Street, 843-722-3348 or 1-800-290-5954. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Apr. 21, 2020