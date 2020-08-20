Zelma Delores "Chink" Ravenel Fielding CHARLESTON - Zelma Delores "Chink" Ravenel Fielding, Widow of Timothy Wilbur Fielding, passed away on Friday, August 14, 2020. She is survived by her son, Mark, Jeffrey Fielding, daughter-in-law, Thuane M. Brockington Fielding, grandson, Mark Jeffrey Fielding, Jr., granddaughter, Semaj Mahnay Fielding, brother and sister-in-law, The Honorable R. and Conchita L. Fielding, step-children, nieces, including special nieces, Juliette "Terry" Seabrook and Pam Armstrong, nephews and other relatives and friends, including her special friends, Shirley Hare Maxwell, Barbara Johnson Ward, Carrie Sellers and Luther W. Seabrook. A Memorial Service celebrating her life will be livestreamed on "Mark Jeffrey Fielding" Facebook page on Saturday, August 2, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/
