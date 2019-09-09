Zelma Sineath Esclavon Hanahan - Zelma Sineath Esclavon, 82, of Hanahan, SC, widow of Arthur Jack Esclavon entered into eternal rest Monday, September 9, 2019. Her Funeral Service will be held Thursday, September 12, 2019 in the J. Henry Stuhr Inc., Northwoods Chapel, 2180 Greenridge Road at 1:00 pm. Interment, Christ's Sanctified Holy Church Cemetery, Perry, GA. The family will receive friends Wednesday, September 11, 2019, from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm in J. Henry Stuhr Inc., Northwoods Chapel. Zelma was born September 4, 1937 in Charleston, SC, daughter of the late Hartwell Price Sineath, Jr. and the late Leila Mae Huggins Sineath. She was a member of the former Park Circle Presbyterian Church. Zelma attended North Charleston High School. She was a substitute teacher for several years and an office manager for Berkeley Heating & Air Co. Inc. for 27 years. She is survived by her son, Arthur Lee Esclavon of Atlanta, GA; daughter, Paula E. Isgett of Goose Creek, SC; son, Jon Kirk Esclavon (Cherie) of Goose Creek, SC; six grandchildren: Brad Esclavon, Alexandria Esclavon, Michael Isgett, Danielle Isgett, Meghan Esclavon, Cody Ingram; sister, Debra Anne Cooper and her precious Beagle Bailey. In addition to her husband and parents she was preceded in death by her son, Vernon Rhett Esclavon and sister, Gwendolyn S. Edmonds. Memorials may be made to The Village at Summerville, 201 W 9th North Street, Summerville, SC, 29483. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Sept. 10, 2019