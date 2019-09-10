Zelma Sineath Esclavon Hanahan - The Funeral Service for Zelma Sineath Esclavon will be held Thursday, September 12, 2019 in the J. Henry Stuhr Inc., Northwoods Chapel, 2180 Greenridge Road at 1:00 pm. Interment, Christ's Sanctified Holy Church Cemetery, Perry, GA. The family will receive friends Wednesday, September 11, 2019, from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm in J. Henry Stuhr Inc., Northwoods Chapel. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. Northwoods Chapel. Memorials may be made to The Village at Summerville, 201 W 9th North Street, Summerville, SC, 29483. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Sept. 11, 2019