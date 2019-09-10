Zelma Sineath Esclavon (1937 - 2019)
Guest Book
  • "I'm so sorry for your loss, Paula."
    - Peggy Russ
  • "Paula and Family, The God of all comfort is your helper. ..."
    - Linda Russell
  • "Thinking about everyone with loving thoughts and prayers"
    - Ed and BobbieJean Blackwell
  • "So very sorry to hear about your MOM! It has been a very..."
  • "Zelma will always hold a special place in my heart. May all..."
    - Michelle Goossens
Service Information
J. Henry Stuhr Funeral Home
2180 Greenridge Rd
North Charleston, SC
29406
(843)-572-2339
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
J. Henry Stuhr Funeral Home
2180 Greenridge Rd
North Charleston, SC 29406
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
1:00 PM
J. Henry Stuhr Funeral Home
2180 Greenridge Rd
North Charleston, SC 29406
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Zelma Sineath Esclavon Hanahan - The Funeral Service for Zelma Sineath Esclavon will be held Thursday, September 12, 2019 in the J. Henry Stuhr Inc., Northwoods Chapel, 2180 Greenridge Road at 1:00 pm. Interment, Christ's Sanctified Holy Church Cemetery, Perry, GA. The family will receive friends Wednesday, September 11, 2019, from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm in J. Henry Stuhr Inc., Northwoods Chapel. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. Northwoods Chapel. Memorials may be made to The Village at Summerville, 201 W 9th North Street, Summerville, SC, 29483. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Sept. 11, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
North Charleston, SC   (843) 5722339
funeral home direction icon