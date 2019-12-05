|
Zenovia Nesbitt Robinson N. Charleston - The family of Ms. Zenovia Nesbitt Robinson announces her memorial services, which will be held on Saturday, December 7, 2019 11:00AM at Ollie M. Dickerson Memorial Chapel 4700 Rivers Ave. North Charleston, SC. Condolences maybe sent to the family at dickersonmortuary.net. Zenovia is resting peacefully in the care and comfort of DICKERSON MORTUARY, LLC "Where Service Is The Key" 4700 Rivers Ave. N. Charleston, SC 29405 Phone (843) 718-0144. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Dec. 6, 2019