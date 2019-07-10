Zida Clayton Summerville - The relatives and friends of Mrs. Zida Walker Clayton and those of her husband, the late Charles Clayton; those of her children, Sonia Hanchard, Chryss Clayton-Pollard, Charlese (Christopher) McDonald and Tony (Annette) Williams; those of her siblings, Virginia (Alphonso) Boone, Rev. Joanne (Joseph) Brown, Rev. Bettye Broomfield, Albert S. (Paulette) Walker, Jr., James (Norma Jean) Walker and Ernest (Micah) Walker; and those of her grandchildren; Aris (Julian) Ferguson and Morgan Pollard are invited to attend her graveside service on Friday, July 12, 2019, 11:00 AM at Dorchester Cemetery. There will be no wake service or visitation for Mrs. Clayton this evening. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on July 11, 2019