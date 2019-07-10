Zida Clayton

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Zida Clayton.
Service Information
Graveside service
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Dorchester Cemetery
Obituary
Send Flowers

Zida Clayton Summerville - The relatives and friends of Mrs. Zida Walker Clayton and those of her husband, the late Charles Clayton; those of her children, Sonia Hanchard, Chryss Clayton-Pollard, Charlese (Christopher) McDonald and Tony (Annette) Williams; those of her siblings, Virginia (Alphonso) Boone, Rev. Joanne (Joseph) Brown, Rev. Bettye Broomfield, Albert S. (Paulette) Walker, Jr., James (Norma Jean) Walker and Ernest (Micah) Walker; and those of her grandchildren; Aris (Julian) Ferguson and Morgan Pollard are invited to attend her graveside service on Friday, July 12, 2019, 11:00 AM at Dorchester Cemetery. There will be no wake service or visitation for Mrs. Clayton this evening. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on July 11, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.