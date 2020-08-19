1/1
Zonda Lanell Powell
1944 - 2020
Zonda Lanell Powell Goose Creek - Zonda Lanell Powell, 76, of Goose Creek, SC, entered into eternal rest Tuesday, August 18, 2020. Her Funeral Service will be held Friday, August 21, 2020 in the Cathedral of Praise, 3790 Ashley Phosphate Road at 2:00 pm. Interment to follow at Dorchester Memory Gardens. The family will receive friends Friday one hour prior to the service in Cathedral of Praise. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc., Northwoods Chapel. Zonda was born February 14, 1944 in Charleston, SC, daughter of the late William and Bertha Martin, in Hemingway, SC. She was an administrative assistant, a member of Cathedral of Praise and the Ladies Republican Party Member. She graduated from Murray High School in Charleston, SC and attended Trident Technical College and Charleston Southern University when it was known as Baptist College of Charleston, SC. She retired from Koch Industries as well as Cathedal of Praise, Charleston, SC. She is survived by three sons, Sean Graham (Tracy) of Goose Creek, SC, Robert Powell of Charleston, SC and Charles Powell (Wendy) of North Charleston, SC; daughters: Jean Cooper (Steve) of Ladson, SC, Debbie McNeal of Charleston, SC, Lisa Powell Berenyi (Gary) of Goose Creek, SC; niece, Kimberly Martin; nephew, Melvin Urick; grandchildren: Christy Leggett (Kathy Burgett), Michele Bahm, Sean Cooper, Steven Cooper, Richard McNeal, Krikett McNeal, Ryley Ware, Charles Timothy (Ty) Powell IV, Joseph Powell, Katelyn Powell, Chase Graham, Chesney Graham; great-grandchildren: Haleigh Leggette, Blair Bahm, Ashton Bahm, Tes Cooper, Caroline Cooper, Sam Cooper, Thomas Cooper, Olivia Cooper, Savannah Cooper, Alana Cooper, Elijah McNeal, Alyssa McNeal, Lailah McNeal, Kyleigh McNeal, Emma McNeal. She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Linda Martin; grandson, James McNeal and former husband, Charles Powell. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Aug. 19 to Aug. 20, 2020.
2 entries
August 19, 2020
As some people journey through life, they leave footprints of kindness and love, courage and compassion, joy and faith. The trail Zonda left will continue to inspire us.
All of you will be in my thoughts and prayers in the days ahead.
Barbara Wells
Friend
August 19, 2020
My sincere condolences to all the family. I worked for Zonda at Summerville Speedway. She was one of the kindest, sweetest spirit people I have ever known.
Jimmy Grimes
Friend
