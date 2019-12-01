Zuleita Oswald Mikell Charleston - Zuleita 'Dicki' Burn Oswald Mikell, 98, of Charleston, South Carolina, who was first married to the late George Seabrook Oswald and later to the late Hinson Lebby Mikell, has entered into eternal rest Saturday, November 30, 2019. Her Funeral Service will be held Tuesday, December 3, 2019 in James Island Presbyterian Church, 1632 Fort Johnson Road at 11:00 a.m. Interment, James Island Presbyterian Churchyard. The family will receive friends Tuesday from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. in James Island Presbyterian Church. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. Downtown Chapel. Dicki was born July 18, 1921 in Brunswick, Georgia, daughter of the late Captain Marion Leroy Burn and Alberta Ellis Burn. Prior to her retirement she was an Office Manager with the Charleston County Building Inspections. She was a founding member of the James Island Dance Club and a life long member of James Island Presbyterian Church. Dicki was very artistic and enjoyed spending time painting, playing the piano and crafting. She was a wonderful cook. She loved fishing and riding her golf cart around her property. Dicki enjoyed visiting garage sales and looking for treasures. She was always happy and always had time and a smile for everyone. She is survived by her daughter Leita Shroyer (Phillip); two sons, W. Lindsay Oswald (Vanessa) and George Seabrook Oswald Jr. all of Charleston; nine grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her brother Marion 'Mickey' Leroy Burn Jr. Four of her grandsons will serve as pallbearers at her service, Randolph C. Harrison III, George S. Oswald III, Drayton M. Oswald and E. Seabrook Oswald. Memorials may be made to James Island Presbyterian Church, 1632 Fort Johnson Road, James Island, SC 29412 or Charleston Presbyterian Church, 1405 Miles Dr., Charleston, SC 29407. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Dec. 2, 2019