Agnes Carson
Agnes Minden Carson, who resided in Charleston, died Saturday, June 27, 2020, at her residence. She was born Aug. 24, 1938, in Fort Smith to William M. Minden and Rosia A. (Novy) Minden. She was 81 years old.
Agnes was a 1956 graduate of St. Scholastica Academy and a 1959 graduate of St. Edward School of Nursing. She was an active registered nurse from graduation until her retirement in July 2011, due to medical disabilities. She held nursing licenses in Massachusetts, Virginia and Florida, due to military travel and frequent transfers. She was employed at St. Edward Hospital, the family practices of H. John Parta, MD, and William F. Dudding, MD, and Cooper Clinic Eastside Family Practice.
She was a faithful member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Charleston since 1973, becoming assistant organist in 1986 until her retirement; she also served as choir director for special occasions. She was a member of St. Scholastica Alumnae Association, Arkansas State Nursing Association and Sacred Heart Mothers Society.
She was a strong advocate of ASA slow-pitch softball for women and could be found nearly every weekend on a ball field somewhere in Arkansas or the surrounding area. She helped organize the first adult softball league in Charleston, was a coach and officer at Ben Geren fields for 15 years and coached for four years in Rogers. She was especially dedicated to the over-35 ASA Women's national yearly tournament and was always proud of Aggies Girls, no matter what the final ranking was. Agnes leaves behind a large legacy of women whose lives she touched over her 32 years of coaching.
She took a very active role in the lives of her grandchildren — attending multiple band concerts and football, baseball, basketball and soccer games throughout their school years. She was known as "Granny Agnes" to all five of her grandchildren and they delighted in having to fix her phone or anything electronic that she required.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 44 years, Larry Carson; her twin sister, Anna Morrow; and the father of her children, R.F. Locknar.
She is survived by two children, Mike Locknar and wife Janice of Fort Smith and Cindy Savage and husband Philip of Charleston; two sisters, Alicia Minden of Springdale and Angela Cyr of Anna, Texas; five grandchildren, Sabrina Toplikar and husband Ben, Stefan Savage, Eric Locknar and wife Taylor, Brandon Locknar and Garrett Locknar; and two great-grandchildren, Scarlett Toplikar and Callen Locknar.
The family wishes to thank the staff of Mercy Hospice and Home Instead for their care and support, especially Cara, who was her favorite.
Funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 4 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church with Father Norman McFall officiating. Burial will follow at Sacred Heart Cemetery, under the direction of Brotherton Brothers Funeral Home and Flower Shop in Charleston.
Rosary will be said at 7 p.m. Friday at Brotherton Funeral Home Chapel with Deacon Mark Verkamp officiating. The family will visit with friends beginning at 6 p.m., prior to the service.
Pallbearers will be Don Bagley, Steve Bagley, Rick Morrow, Ben Toplikar, Chams Idrissou and Danny Robins.
Memorial donations may be made to Sacred Heart Catholic Church, P.O. Box 1087, Charleston, AR 72933.
Published in Charleston Express from Jun. 29 to Jul. 2, 2020.