Alma Reynolds
Alma Louise Reynolds, 91, of Fort Smith passed away March 13, 2020. She was born June 2, 1928, in Golden, Okla., to the late Eugene Adrian and Wilma Gertrude (Spears) Kaylor. She was of the Methodist faith. She retired from Whirlpool in 1992.
Left to cherish her memory are two daughters, Pam Carter and fiancé Donnie Scowden of Roland and Anita Dunlap and husband Mark of Hackett; a son, Dale DeWitt and partner Teresa of Marietta, Ga.; two grandchildren, Candace Harper and husband Jeff and Haley Dunlap, both of Hackett; and three great-grandchildren, Laine Harper, Payton Harper and Chloe Harper.
Funeral service will be held at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 17 at Smith Mortuary Chapel with burial to follow at Parks Cemetery, under the direction of Smith Mortuary in Charleston.
Family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. Monday at Smith Mortuary.
Pallbearers will be Jeff Harper, Tyler Hamm, Adam Mickle and Josh Escoffier.
Published in Charleston Express on Mar. 16, 2020