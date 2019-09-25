|
Anita Ross
Anita Ross, 86, of Charleston passed away Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019, in Fort Smith. She was born Feb. 8, 1933, in Altus, the daughter of the late Joe and Mary (Petty) Page. She was a member of Freewill Baptist Church, American Legion Auxiliary and Order of Eastern Star.
She was preceded in death by her husband of almost 65 years, George Ross; and twelve brothers and sisters.
Survivors include a daughter, Paula Chitwood of Pocola; two sons, retired Col. Mike Ross and wife Debbie of North Little Rock and Mark Ross and wife Angela of Fort Smith; seven grandchildren, Bill Ross and wife Marsha of Charleston, Cassie Lairamore and husband Matt of Pocola, Tamara Ross and husband Manuel of Omaha, Neb., Gina Nauert and husband Steve of Rockwall, Texas, Christopher LaMadline and wife Heidi of Danielson, Conn., T.J. Fox of North Little Rock and Josh Fox and wife Jessica of Seattle; 17 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at Smith Mortuary in Charleston with interment at Garden of Memories in Charleston. Brother Jeff Holland will officiate.
Family will receive friends beginning at 1 p.m. Saturday at Smith Mortuary in Charleston, prior to the service.
Pallbearers will be Mike Ross, Mark Ross, Bill Ross, Braden Ross, Matt Lairamore and Manuel Wheeler.
In lieu of flowers, a tax deductible donation may be made to Veterans Villages of America, 43 Beverly Place, Little Rock, AR 72207 or online at www.veteransvillagesofAmerica.org.
Online condolences may be made at www.smithmortuaryinc.com.
Published in Charleston Express from Sept. 26 to Sept. 27, 2019