Bethany West

Bethany West, 55, of Fort Smith died Saturday, June 27, 2020, at a local hospital.

Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Brotherton Brothers Cremation Services in Fort Smith.

She is survived by two daughters, Laura Scott and Katrina Eyster; and three sons, Michael and Christopher Scott and Bryan West.



