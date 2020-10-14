Betty Downs

Betty Gattis Downs, 80, of Samoa, Calif., passed away Sept. 26, 2020, at her home. She was born Sept. 23, 1940, in Branch to Guy and Velma Gattis. She was a Christian.

She was preceded in death by her parents; a son, Joe Alan; her husband, Joe Downs; and a sister, Noma Bercher.

She is survived by two sons, Michael and Billy Downs, both of California; several grandchildren and great-grandkids; three brothers, Jim of Charleston, Layman of Poteau and Phillip Gattis of Inyokern, Calif.; numerous nieces and nephews; and a host of other family and friends.

Her sweet soul will be missed by all that knew and loved her.

Arrangements are under the care of Ayers Family Cremation of Eureka, Calif.

Obituary submitted by Smith Mortuary in Charleston.



