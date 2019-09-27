|
|
Betty Walls
Betty L. Walls, 83, of Alma passed away Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019. She was born Feb. 19, 1936, in Mountainburg to the late Aubrey and Ruth Rye. She retired from Southern Steel and Wire.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Ernest Walls; four brothers; a granddaughter; and a great-granddaughter.
She is survived by five daughters, Carolyn Teague and husband Leonard of Mountainburg, Ruth Krajewski and husband Richard of Cedarville, Donna Cagle and husband Floyd of Alma, Mary Hewitt and husband David of Charleston and Tammy Lasiter and husband Donnie of Dyer; two sisters; four brothers; seven grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
Funeral service was held Friday, Sept. 27, 2019, at Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home Chapel with interment at Conley Cemetery in Mountainburg, under the direction of Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home in Van Buren.
Pallbearers were Jeff Teague, Travis Teague, Dwight Rye, Ian Rogers, Derek McMakin and J.C. Villines.
The family would like to extend their thanks to Dr. Simonian and the employees at Alma Health & Rehabilitation for all of their wonderful care.
To place an online tribute, go to www.edwardsvan-alma.com.
Published in Charleston Express on Oct. 2, 2019