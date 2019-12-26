|
|
Bill Allen
Bill C. Allen, 82, of Charleston passed away Dec. 25, 2019, at his home surrounded by his family. He was born April 12, 1937, in Branch to the late Thomas and Mildred Belle (Robertson) Allen. Bill was a retired truck driver. He was a member of Mountain View Free Will Baptist Church.
In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by a brother, Boyd R. Allen.
Left to cherish his memory is a son, Billy Charles Allen Jr.; a daughter, Kimberly A. Allen Mast; two sisters, Naomi Faye Burrell and Twila Greer; three brothers, Alfred, Gary and Carroll Allen; five grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.
Memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, at Smith Mortuary Chapel in Charleston with the Revs. Jimmy Cook and Buddy Corbell officiating.
Cremation arrangements have been entrusted to Smith Mortuary in Charleston.
Online condolences maybe made at www.smithmortuaryinc.com.
Published in Charleston Express on Dec. 27, 2019