Bill Howell
Robert William "Bill" Howell, 77, of Lavaca died Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, at Mercy Hospital in Fort Smith.
He was born April 1, 1943, in Jonesboro, Ark., to William Roy Howell and Mattie Christine (Malone) Howell. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Harold G. Terry; and sister, Jane Holley.
Bill was a retired painter. He served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. He was an avid crappie fisherman, gardener and attended Northside Baptist Church in Charleston.
Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 27, at Hickory Ridge Cemetery, located east of Lavaca, under the direction of Brotherton Brothers Funeral Home and Flower Shop in Charleston. Dusty Wright will officiate the service.
He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Clide Lee "Pete" Howell; sister, Evelyn Thompson of Jonesboro; two nieces, Earlene White and Heather White; and three nephews, Bobby White, Jeffrey White and Harold Terry.
Pallbearers are Heather White, Jeffrey White, Brooke Kuhn, Kaleigh Johnson, Macie Whitworth, Joey White and William White.
Visitation is 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday and 8 a.m. to noon Tuesday at the funeral home.
To place an online tribute, please visit www.brothertonbrothersfuneralhomes.com
.