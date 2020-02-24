|
Bob Penix
Bob "Bobwaukee" Penix passed away Feb. 20, 2020, at his home. Bob was born May 9, 1949, in Paris to Chester "Pete" Penix and Mary Louise Clem. He was a lifelong motorcycle rider who met a wide variety of people on his rides and was loved my all who crossed his path. He was always ready to lend a helping hand. One of his favorite pastimes was building projects for his own and others' needs. Bob rarely came to visit you without a box or bag of unique items he had acquired to pass along to you. Ride on, Bobwaukee!
He was preceded in death by his mother, his father and a halfbrother, Mark Penix.
He is survived by three children, Debbie Penix of Lavaca, Joe Penix of Highland, Calif., and Tom Snyder of Portland, Ore.; as well as six grandsons, James, Tyler, Braxton, Cory, Benjamin and Wyatt. He is also survived by a brother, Mike Penix of Yukon, Okla.; two nieces, Michele and Vikki, both of Oklahoma City; and two halfbrothers, Ken and Gary Penix, both of Arkansas.
Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, Feb. 28 at Smith Mortuary Chapel. Cremation arrangements have been entrusted to Smith Mortuary in Charleston.
Published in Charleston Express on Feb. 26, 2020