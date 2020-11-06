1/1
Boniface Pfeiffer
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Boniface's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Boniface Pfeiffer
Boniface J. Pfeiffer, a resident of Paris, died Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, in Charleston at the age of 92. He was born April 18, 1928, in Paris to William Pfeiffer and Elizabeth (Gack) Pfeiffer. He retired from Ace Comb in Booneville and was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Paris.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Randy Pfeiffer; and a granddaughter, Nichole Downs.
He is survived by his wife, Rose Marie (Lovelace) Pfeiffer; a daughter, Diana Askins of Paris; three sons, Rick Pfeiffer and wife Janette of Coal Hill, Steve Pfeiffer and wife Kristy of Caulksville and Gary Pfeiffer and wife Lisa of Paris; five grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.
Rosary service will be said at 10 a.m. Monday, Nov. 9, at St. Joseph Catholic Church with funeral Mass to follow at 11 a.m officiated by Father Reginald Udouj, O.S.B., under the direction of Brotherton Brothers Funeral Home in Paris.
Visitation will be 2-4 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
Pallbearers will be Randy Pfeiffer, Shawn Askins, Garrett Downs, Kevin Pfeiffer, Steve Lovelace and Greg Sanders.
Honorary pallbearers are Jim Pfeiffer, Kenny Pfeiffer, Justin Pfeiffer, Haskell Caselman and Kedric Paschal.
To pay an online tribute, please visit BrothertonBrothersFuneralHomes.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Charleston Express from Nov. 6 to Nov. 8, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved