Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Bryan Spillers
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bryan Spillers

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Bryan Spillers Obituary
Bryan Spillers
Bryan D. Spillers, age 80, of Dover died Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019, at his home. He was born Sept. 5, 1939, in Russellville to Woodrow and Gertrude Moore Spillers. After graduating from Russellville High School in 1957, Bryan enlisted in the U.S. Air Force. Upon completion of his military career in 1962, he entered the work force and went to school full-time, putting himself and his wife through college. Bryan received a baccalaureate degree from Central State University of Oklahoma and later received a master's degree from Oklahoma State University.
Bryan's main dedication and many achievements focused on public education. He served as a teacher, principal, superintendent of schools and lastly as the director of the Western Arkansas Migrant Cooperative in Branch. Bryan placed God and family first and enjoyed many outdoor activities especially hiking, biking and camping.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Charles Spillers.
Survivors include his wife of 58 years, Patricia Spillers of Dover; a son and daughter-in-law, Terry and Linda Spillers of Russellville; and a brother and sister-in-law, Danny and Margie Spillers of Scranton.
In accordance with his wishes, no service will be held. Arrangements are by Shinn Funeral Service in Russellville.
Memorials may be made to the .
His online obituary and guestbook are available at www.shinnfuneral.com.
Published in Charleston Express on Oct. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bryan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.