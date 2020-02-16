Home

Callum and Liam Deer Obituary
Callum & Liam Deer
Callum and Liam Deer, infant twin sons of Taylor Roberts and Hayden Deer, died Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020, at a local hospital.
Graveside service was held Monday at Morris Cemetery under the direction of Smith Mortuary in Charleston.
In addition to their parents, they are survived by a sister, Charity Deer; three brothers, Brecken Springer, Cainen Owens and Cayden Deer; and their grandparents, Janelle and Tommie Roberts, Bonnie Jones, Katrina and William McConnell and Cassie and Joey Deer.
Published in Charleston Express on Feb. 19, 2020
