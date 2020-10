Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Chris's life story with friends and family

Share Chris's life story with friends and family

Chris Erp

Chris Erp, 62, of Van Buren died Oct. 4, 2020.

Graveside service was held Saturday at Garden of Memories Cemetery in Charleston. Cremation was under the direction of Brotherton Brothers Funeral Home.

He is survived by his wife, Pam; a daughter, Destiny Brockett; his stepmother, Brenda Erp; a sister, Trisha Erp; and a grandchild.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store